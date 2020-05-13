Injury Update On Rey Mysterio From Seth Rollins Attack

WWE has announced a storyline injury update on Rey Mysterio following the attack by Seth Rollins and Murphy on this week’s RAW episode. WWE noted that Rey’s status is currently listed as critical after Rollins shoved his eye into the corner of the steel ring steps on Monday.

“Doctors cannot properly assess the damage to his retina until the swelling subsides, as Rey is currently at-risk for infection,” WWE’s storyline report states. Stay tuned for updates on Rey’s storyline injury and what’s next. Below is WWE’s full announcement: