Injury Update On Tegan Nox’s Torn ACL

While appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Tegan Nox provided an injury update on her torn ACL:

“I feel good. I feel strong, which is nice. A nice little change from being on crutches a few weeks ago, you know? But I feel good. I feel really good. Recovery is going very well. I’m way ahead of where I should be, which is good. I think it’s helped that I’ve gone through this three times now.”