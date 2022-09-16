Injury Update on Tony D’Angelo Following WWE NXT TV Tapings

It has been reported that WWE NXT Superstar Tony D’Angelo has been injured.

According to the spoiler report that we published on NXT on Wednesday night, it appeared that D’Angelo suffered an injury while he was competing against Wes Lee in a match that is scheduled to air on September 27. It was then noted that D’Angelo was sent into the turnbuckles, but he went down in the corner instead, and then doctors checked on him there. The match was stopped, and D’Angelo needed assistance getting to the back.

The Wrestling Observer has provided an update in which they state that the injury has been verified as being real; however, the officials are not yet aware of the severity of the injury. As of right now, there is no estimate regarding when D’Angelo will be back.

D’Angelo and Cameron Grimes have been engaged in a feud as of late, but it appears as though that program has come to an end this week, as D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo were defeated by Grimes and Joe Gacy in tag team competition.

