Injury Update on Tony D’Angelo, Reportedly Not Serious

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tony D’Angelo was hurt during a match with Wes Lee at the WWE NXT tapings a few weeks ago, which aired on Tuesday.

D’Angelo tried to splash him in the corner, but he slipped and landed on the second turnbuckle. D’Angelo’s right knee was injured after he stumbled and fell to the ground. D’Angelo was unable to get to his feet. The match was stopped while medical personnel checked on him.

Lee joined Oro Mensah and Carmelo Hayes in the five-man NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at next month’s Halloween Havoc special after winning the match by referee stoppage.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that D’Angelo is not suffering from a serious injury that will need surgery.

“From what I understand, it’s not that bad in the sense that I don’t think it’s major surgery or anything. I’ve heard he’ll be back sooner than you would think, but he is hurt.”