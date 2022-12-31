Injury Updates on AEW Tag Team Stars

IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR is reportedly working while injured.

The ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10 saw FTR lose the ROH World Tag Team Titles to ROH Hall of Famers The Briscoes in the Double Dog Collar match, and according to a recent report by Fightful Select, Harwood is still hurt from the match after being suplexed by Jay Briscoe onto a pile of steel chairs.

Since then, Harwood has competed in two matches. He and Cash Wheeler lost to The Gunns on the Holiday Bash Dynamite on December 21, and on Wednesday, where they lost the AAA World Tag Team Titles to Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

In related news, AEW’s Anthony Henry of The WorkHorsemen, is reportedly doing fine.

The AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando last Saturday, where they participated in a number of matches over two sessions, resulted in injuries for both Henry and partner JD Drake, as PWMania.com previously reported. When the two missed a CDW independent event on Sunday, it was noted that Henry’s injury wasn’t as severe and he would be fine for The Wrestival independent event this week, but there was no word on Drake’s condition.

The latest word is that Henry is fine and not injured, and that he was only sore from working the four matches at the AEW Dark tapings. He will not be missing any more ring time.

Drake and Henry worked three matches together at last Saturday’s AEW Dark tapings, then Henry worked a singles bout. In the first session, they wrestled The Hughes Brothers and Top Flight, and in the second session, they wrestled Adriana Alanis and Liam Gray. During the second session, Henry also wrestled Mascara Dorada. Spoilers are available by clicking here.