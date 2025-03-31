Injury Updates On Tonga Loa, Asuka & Ilja Dragunov Ahead Of WrestleMania 41

As WWE builds momentum heading into WrestleMania 41, several high-profile Superstars remain sidelined with injuries. According to @PWNReports on Twitter/X, Asuka, Ilja Dragunov, and Tonga Loa are all on the mend with projected return windows in place.

The former Women’s Champion suffered a knee injury during the March 15, 2024 edition of SmackDown but continued to work through it until competing at the Backlash Premium Live Event. Asuka later confirmed she had undergone surgery. Per PWN:

“Asuka is set to return to the WWE RAW roster from injury sometime in May, likely after Backlash.”

On the September 30, 2024 episode of RAW, it was announced that Dragunov would be out for six to nine months due to a suspected ACL tear. Known for his intense style and resilience, Dragunov is working toward a late-year comeback. PWN stated:

“Ilja Dragunov is targeting a return to the RAW roster in September.”

The Bloodline member suffered a torn bicep at the 2024 Survivor Series Premium Live Event and underwent surgery shortly thereafter. His absence has left a noticeable void in the SmackDown tag team division. PWN’s report notes:

“Tonga Loa looks to return to SmackDown in June.”

While none of the three are expected to compete at WrestleMania 41, their returns later in 2024 could have a significant impact across all brands as WWE enters its post-Mania season.