Inner Circle Turns Babyface and MJF Forms New Faction

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Sammy Guevara returned and showed Chris Jericho footage of MJF plotting against him. However, the rest of the Inner Circle was on Jericho’s side and Jericho fired MJF from the group.

MJF then revealed that he been putting together his own faction with Wardlow, FTR, and Shawn Spears. MJF’s group took out the Inner Circle and the show ended with Wardlow powerbombing Jericho off a stage through a platform below.