Innovative Hybrid Wrestling “Overture” Results – November 6, 2022

On November 6, Innovative Hybrid Wrestling held it’s latest event “Overture” at the Beausoliel Community Center in Miramichi, New Brunswick.

The event featured IHW regulars and Maritimes stars including Chantal, Kirk Aube, El Fuego Dragon, Wesley Pipes, Mark Thomas and Julien Young.

Hometown tag team The Sampson Brothers (Tommy Lee and Hunter) took on Wesley Pipes and Mark Thomas in the main event of the evening.

Here are the full results for IHW Overture:

Mega Pass Pre Show:

Julien Young defeated Bailey Blaize

Kirk Aubé defeated Hollywood Cole by DQ

Main Card:

El Fuego Dragon defeated Nick Teeth

Sampson Brothers addressed the hometown crowd of Miramichi – Mark Thomas & Wesley Pipes comes up and challenges them to a tag match

Jason Boa defeated Ethan Knight via submission

Kirk Aubé & Julien Young defeated Hollywood Cole & Bailey Blaize

Chantal defeated Karma Rayne

Main Event:The Sampson Brothers (Tommy Lee & Hunter) defeated Wesley Pipes & Mark Thomas

The was the final IHW show for 2022. Their next show is scheduled for March 2023.