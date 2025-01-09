Inside The Speculation Around Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departure

Nearly two years after Cody Rhodes’ departure from All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the reasons behind his exit remain a topic of speculation among wrestling fans. Rhodes, who was instrumental in AEW’s creation and success, shocked the industry by returning to WWE in April 2022, leaving many unanswered questions about his decision.

Rumors have circulated about potential creative differences, power struggles, and even alleged tensions between Rhodes and AEW CEO Tony Khan. While theories persist, Rhodes has been clear that he will not disclose the full story, maintaining a sense of mystery around the situation.

Adding to the speculation, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently noted that the issue involved both Rhodes and Khan, with both parties agreeing to keep the details private. This mutual discretion has only heightened curiosity among fans.

One persistent rumor, suggesting that Rhodes’ wife, Brandi, played a role in his AEW departure, was debunked long ago. As it stands, the exact circumstances of Cody Rhodes’ decision to leave AEW remain confidential, leaving fans to ponder what truly led to one of wrestling’s most significant departures in recent years.