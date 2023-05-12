Insight On How The AEW Creative Team Operates

It’s an interesting time for AEW because Collision, a new weekly two-hour Saturday night program, is about to debut next month. Additionally, CM Punk will be making a comeback, and AEW will formally announce a new media rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery next week.

Every week, AEW already has a ton of content to create, and they will soon have even more. The creative process has received attention as a result of a recent hiring for the AEW creative team.

Will Washington, a former Fightful employee, was hired to work directly under AEW President Tony Khan in the area of creative, where he is also in charge of continuity and long-term stories.

Dave Meltzer discussed the creative team’s process in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Washington attended his first meeting last week and has a seat at the table to speak.

As the booker, Khan provides a summary. QT Marshall and Sonjay Dutt are the two major contributors to Khan’s book. At the meeting to offer their opinions were Pat Buck, Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, Dean Malenko, and Washington.

Top performers like Kenny Omega, MJF, Chris Jericho, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, FTR, and others undoubtedly contribute to their own programs as well.