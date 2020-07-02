Intercontinental Title Match and More Confirmed For Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Michael Cole will interview Matt Riddle in the middle of the ring during Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.

It was also announced that Drew Gulak will challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles on Friday’s show. This match was originally scheduled for two weeks ago.

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s SmackDown:

* Sheamus raises a toast to Jeff Hardy

* WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman tries to get in touch with his dark side ahead of the Wyatt Swamp Fight with Bray Wyatt

* WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles defends against Drew Gulak

