Interesting Name Spotted At The WWE Performance Center

Cathy Corino (Alison Danger) is at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

According to PWInsider, Corino is working as a Guest Coach for WWE this week.

Corino, one of the most influential women in the last few decades to help grow and modernize women’s pro wrestling, was seen as a key hire for WWE in the fall of 2021, but she was let go just a few weeks later due to budget cuts. Corino had moved her family to Florida for the job, only to be fired a short time later, so the release was a hot topic at the time.

Corino is the sister of WWE Coach Steve Corino and the aunt of Colby Corino, an indie star who recently returned to the NWA.

PWMania.com recently spoke with Colby, where he reveals why he didn’t sign with WWE and more. You can check out the complete interview below: