Interesting Names Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite

AEW rolled into Minnesota for this week’s episode of Dynamite, and a few familiar faces were seen behind the scenes.

According to PWInsider.com, veteran announcer Josh Mathews was backstage at the event. Known for his previous work with WWE and TNA, Mathews’ appearance has sparked speculation about a potential role with AEW. His wife, Madison Rayne, currently serves as a Producer and Coach for the company, which adds to the possibility of his involvement.

Also spotted backstage was wrestling legend Perry Saturn. With a storied career across WWE, WCW, and ECW, Saturn was reportedly in attendance simply to catch up with old friends.

As of now, neither Mathews nor Saturn are confirmed to be involved in any official capacity with AEW.