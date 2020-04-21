Interesting Note On WWE Hacker Twitter Account

WWE’s new Twitter account for the “WWE Hacker” is, in fact, an older Twitter account used for the 2010 “Stand Up For WWE” campaign.
The account has one tweet that went live a few hours ago but has 100,000 followers.
When a user types in “StandUpForWWE” into the search bar, the account is the first thing that comes up in spite of the changes in appearance.
꓅̵̦̺̼̐̀ꑛ̴̖̟̖̰́̆̍͆ꍟ̷̹̔ ̵͖̺̳̻́͆͛̔꓅̵̡̣̆̀꒓̸͕̥̋̚͠ͅꐇ̴͔̤̅͊̚͘꓅̶͎̍͆ꑛ̵͓̊̿̌ ̴̼̮͍̻̊̏͒̀ꅐ̶͇̂̚ꂑ̴̧͖͊̈꒒̶̧͇͚̃̀̆꒒̷̟͂̀̑͘ ̶̝̻͠ꃃ̵̱̦̩͇̈̏ꍟ̸̬̜́̋͜ ̸̤̞̠̿̕ꑛ̶͔̪̟͙̒̒̃̇ꍟ̷̥͉͆ꋫ̶̢̱̀꒓̷̮̔̽̒̄ꁕ̴̛͚͇̈̓.̵̨̡͉̥̈́̊͑͝ pic.twitter.com/j4ynaoyj1X
