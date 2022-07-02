Interim Title Bout, Women’s Tag Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite (7/6/2022)

You can officially pencil in a pair of big matches for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program next Wednesday evening, an Interim AEW Championship match and a women’s tag-team bout have been officially announced for the show.

The Wednesday, July 6, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will feature the winner of the inaugural AEW Royal Rampage 20-Man Battle Royal from this week’s AEW Rampage on TNT show, Brody King, squaring off against Interim AEW Champion Jon Moxley with the title on-the-line.

Additionally, Tony Khan announced after this week’s AEW Rampage show went off-the-air on Friday night that Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa — collectively known as ThunderStorm — will be taking on the duo of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir in women’s tag-team action.

“Thank you everyone who watched AEW Rampage tonight,” Khan began. “Since Thunder Rosa and Marina Shafir both got involved in the action after tonight’s main event, I’ve booked the following tag-team match for this Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite: ThunderStorm vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir.”

