Internal Reactions To WWE Return To Touring

There are said to be mixed reactions to the return to touring within WWE. It was reported by PWInsider that there is a lot of excitement about going back on the road among those on the roster. Some wrestlers are hopeful for pay increases due to merchandise royalties from live events.

Some on the WWE roster are being cautious with their expectations when it comes to how the shows will draw amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There is said to be a lot of internal interest in how tickets to the initial shows will sell when they go on sale this Wednesday, especially Money In the Bank since it’s a pay-per-view event.

The 25-city tour kicks off on Friday, July 16 with a live SmackDown from Houston to begin Money In the Bank Weekend. Money In the Bank will be held that Sunday from Fort Worth, and then the live RAW will be held from Dallas. The tour will then wrap on Labor Day, which is Monday, September 6. WWE will be announcing the full schedule of dates and cities soon.