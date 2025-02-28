Internal WWE Backlash Over The Rock Replacing Elimination Chamber Ad

The Rock’s recent appearance on WWE SmackDown generated significant buzz, but not all of it was positive. During his promo, The Rock expressed his desire to help elevate Cody Rhodes and mold him into the Undisputed WWE Champion he envisions. He also warned that he intended to take a piece of Rhodes’ soul, promising to wait for an answer at Elimination Chamber on March 1st.

However, many fans felt the segment lacked clarity, and reports suggest that WWE’s creative team was only made aware of The Rock’s appearances just hours before his on-screen announcement.

Additionally, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that there was internal frustration over the promotional shift for Elimination Chamber. WWE replaced the original advertisement, which featured multiple stars, with a new version showcasing only The Rock.

Meltzer noted: “There were several people upset internally this week when the main Chamber ad took everyone off the ad and it was replaced with a new ad with only the photo of Dwayne Johnson.”

The Rock’s involvement continues to generate backstage discussions, as WWE prepares for Elimination Chamber and its impact on WrestleMania 41.