Internal WWE Roster Shows Two Stars Who Turned Babyface

Following this past Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam PLE, an eventual show, WWE has officially altered the internal roster of two stars.

Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER concluded with GUNTHER going out as WWE World Heavyweight Champion after Finn Balor placed GUNTHER’s leg on the bottom rope for a near fall. Priest attempted to pursue Balor, but GUNTHER grabbed him with a power move and then a rear-naked choke for the victory.

The main event featured undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules Match. The Bloodline, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Roman Reigns all participated in the match. Reigns delivered the Superman punch to Solo, followed by the spear, before departing the ring. Cody takes the Cross Rhodes for the win.

Reigns will be appearing at this Friday’s broadcast of SmackDown. Priest has not been confirmed for tonight’s Raw, but GUNTHER and Balor are scheduled to speak.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE has officially designated Reigns and Priest as babyfaces for their respective brands.