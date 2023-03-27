International Inter-Promotional Championship Match Added To MLW Battle Riot V

The wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship will be defended at MLW Battle Riot V.

On Monday, Major League Wrestling announced the addition of a wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship showdown between Calvin Tankman and Shigihiro Irie for their upcoming MLW Battle Riot V event on April 8 in Philadelphia, PA.

MLW.com released the following announcement.

wXw title to be defended at Battle RIOT V in Philly April 8

International inter-promotional title fight featuring Germany’s top promotion vs MLW

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling and wXw Germany today announced a wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship fight: Shigehiro Irie (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman for Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The Battle RIOT V will be the epicenter of wrestling, with MLW’s April 8 marquee event hosting an inter-promotional clash featuring Germany’s wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship defended for the first-time ever in an MLW ring.

“Since 2018 Shigehiro Irie kept touring with us at wXw in Germany,” states wXw CEO Felix Kohlenberg. “On March 12th he won the annual 16 Carat Gold Tournament and with that is the wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion. He only became the second Japanese wrestler to win the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship after Daisuke Sekimoto. Just like Sekimoto 12 years prior Irie is looking for challengers from all over the world. We are excited about the opportunity to host a wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship Match at MLW Battle Riot.”

“wXw is Germany’s preeminent promotion and we are delighted to build this bridge for fans, wrestlers and the sport as we embark on this inter-promotional collaboration,” states MLW Founder Court Bauer.

MLW and wXw first united in 2018, with wXw’s “Avalanche” Robert Dreissker competing in the 2019 Battle RIOT. Most recently, Alex Kane journeyed to Germany to compete in wXw during the summer of 2022.

Calvin Tankman, fresh off a year-long World Tag Team Championship reign, steps onto the global stage as he challenges the incomparable Irie.

The hallowed grounds of Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena will write another chapter in the history of wrestling as the sensational Shigehiro Irie defends his wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship against the power and hustle of Calvin Tankman Saturday, April 8.

