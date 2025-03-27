International Sports Star Yago Rivero Invited to WWE Tryout In London

International Sports Star Yago Rivero Reveals He Has Been Invited To Attend A WWE Tryout

European league football star Yago Rivero took to his Instagram account and revealed he has been invited to attend the upcoming WWE tryout in London, England, on Sunday, March 30th.

Rivero said, “Imagine you are chilling at home looking through your phone and then suddenly you get a text message that can change your life. Well that’s how WWE contacted me directly to invite to their tryouts in London. They have selected athletes from across the world to be the next WWE Superstars, and somehow I was chosen to be part of this. I was thinking about even sharing this, but if I was a child and I had this opportunity, I would like to live this with him. That’s why I’m sharing this, because we’ve all had a childhood dream we wanted to follow and this is mine. If someone would have told as a kid that in 15 years that I would have a chance to join WWE, I would have never believed it. Life is funny sometimes and now I am one step away. If you want to live this with me, follow me in this journey. We taking it all.”

You can check out Rivero’s post below.