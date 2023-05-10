Internet Personality KSI Comments On If He Will Pursue A WWE Career Like Logan Paul

KSI discussed his appearance at WWE WrestleMania 39 during Logan Paul’s match against Seth Rollins during an interview with the JOE YouTube channel.

In regards to a possible WWE career, KSI stated the following:

“Probably not. I don’t mind appearing here and there, but I won’t be joining WWE. They got all the wrestlers at WWE, but that sh— is way too much for me. I can’t take that many bumps. I would much rather just watch it.”

“When Logan jumped on me, he winded me. From the top rope. I was trying to film him on top of me, but I think the moment got to me. I was like, ‘Oh sh—, he’s about to jump on me.’ I’m like, ‘F—.’ I don’t know what my legs are doing, I need to try and brace for it. Before I could do anything, he was on top of me.”

You can watch the interview below: