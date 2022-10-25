Investigation Into CM Punk and The Elite Expected to Be Wrapping Up Soon

As PWMania.com previously reported, there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio commented on the length of AEW’s investigation into the altercation:

“It’s so unlike most organisations in the sense that… when you’ve got the big star (CM Punk), and I know a lot of the locker room is very negative to him, but when you’ve got your big drawing card and something like that happens, you try to salvage it, save it.

“I know a lot of people are disappointed. I’m not saying that the decision is wrong. Considering how much time they put into the decision, and you know that, again, you’re not gonna get rid of your big drawing card unless it’s way way way over the bounds.”

Meltzer also discussed why the incident has not yet been turned into a storyline.

“Because you’re always gonna get a second chance. And he did after the Adam Page promo where he did that impromptu deal. Let’s say Sammy Guevara, for example, Sammy Guevara has a problem with Andrade. But he’s not feuding with him or anything. Just out of nowhere, while Andrade is backstage, (Sammy) just cuts that impromptu promo (like Punk did to Page), Sammy gets fired from that. No question about it. Punk didn’t because he’s Punk and that probably bought him extra. But then the other two things happened.

“So many people have brought up to me the idea of turning this into an angle, which certainly UFC would have turned this into an angle if the guys were in the same weight class and promoted the hell out of it and been happy to do so. And WWE probably would have as well. But maybe in this situation, they (AEW) felt that they just needed to (not turn it into an angle), and I know a lot of the talent felt that.

“This thing feels like it’s wrapping up, it feels like the Young Bucks and Omega are coming back somewhat soon. That’s not official or anything like that, just that feeling. There’s been teases and stuff.”

You can watch a clip from the Wrestling Observer Radio show below:

WOR: Dave Meltzer feels like the AEW investigation is wrapping up.https://t.co/mYdKSjVF4U pic.twitter.com/GmaJCDv8oI — Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) October 25, 2022



(h/t to Wrestle Talk for transcription)