Io Shirai Comments On Possibly Joining The WWE Main Roster

During an interview with SI.com, NXT star Io Shirai commented on possibly joining the WWE main roster:

“Of course, I would be open to a move to SmackDown or RAW. The opportunity would present new goals and encounters different from what I have achieved and experienced in NXT. I would like a rematch with Sasha Banks as soon as possible. I also heard Bayley say she wanted to have a match with me, and I would definitely relish my first confrontation with her. If it is a title match, even better.”

Shirai also commented on her dive with the trash can from last year’s NXT WarGames match:

“It was not a particularly deep idea, and there were a lot of options in front of me. In my eyes, WarGames cages are very attractive and I wanted to do something interesting. It is almost like a child playing with her toy box.”