“Iron Claw” Premiere Screening Attended By WWE Hall Of Famer, Other Stars

Several familiar faces were on-hand for the “Iron Claw” premiere screening in Dallas, Texas this week at the Texas Theater in Dallas, the location Lee Harvey Oswald hid after shooting President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and was arrested.

On Tuesday night, the premiere was held for the film covering the life and career of the legendary Von Erich wrestling family based out of Texas starring Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich.

Among those who were in attendance for the premiere in Dallas were WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus, as well as other wrestling veterans, such as Marshall and Ross Von Erich.

The stars and cast and crew of the movie, including Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons as well as Writer and Director Sean Durkin were all in attendance.

“Iron Claw” is scheduled to hit theaters in the United States starting on December 20, with a full rollout beginning on December 22.