Roman Reigns’ stranglehold over WWE for the last 3 years has never been more vulnerable than it is right now. His Bloodline has crumbled. He was just pinned for the first time in nearly 3 and a half years, and he is fast running out of tricks to pull out of his sleeve. So, the question remains, at Summerslam in Detroit, is Jey Uso the one?

Reigns’ run of greatness began at Payback 2020, just 7 days after his unexpected return to WWE at that year’s Summerslam. After the title was in the hands of the Tribal Chief, his first challenger was his cousin, Jey Uso. Jey had never risen above a tag team competitor in WWE, but with his brother injured and the Thunderdome era bringing many new competitors into the limelight, Jey got his chance. Two fantastic title matches followed, where Roman handily dispatched of Jey, eventually beating him into submission and forcing him to fall in line. The first stages of the Bloodline were in full effect. After that, “Main Event” Jey Uso became a recognized name in WWE. Jey got singles matches on TV, captained a Survivor Series team, and upon his brother’s return, formed the Bloodline’s complete unit, and captured the Smackdown Tag Team Titles the following summer with Jimmy (a reign that would go on to become the longest reign of all time at 622 days). The Bloodline grew, Roman’s reign lengthened, as did the list of fallen victims he compiled. Down went the Balor’s, Edge’s, Cena’s, Bryan’s, and Lesnar’s of the world, and soon after Goldberg, McIntyre, Paul, and Owens. Soon, Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn joined the ranks of the Bloodline, and they looked unstoppable. Then…the first crack showed.

At the Royal Rumble this year, Sami Zayn betrayed Reigns, and the Bloodline slowly began to falter. Zayn’s betrayal led to questions over where the loyalties of the others lie. The Uso’s losing the tag team titles at Wrestlemania only complicated matters, causing Reigns to lose trust in his longest-tenured Bloodline members. His distrust soon turned to disrespect, which Jimmy eventually could no longer stand, turning on Roman at Night of Champions. Jey’s loyalty was questioned; would he fall in line like he’s done for the last 3 years, or would he join his brother and stand up for himself on the battle lines of the civil war that was brewing? Jey would answer that question with one resounding superkick to the Tribal Chief. The Right-Hand Man to the Head of the Table had stabbed his cousin right in the heart. As Michael Cole put it, “Et tu, Jey?” Reigns and Solo then battled the Uso’s at Money in the Bank, and as mentioned at the beginning of this article, Roman was pinned for the first time since 2019 when Jey, the man he trusted the most for the entirety of his reign, was the man to do it. Now, with Summerslam in Detroit just over a week away, Jey gets his chance to do what he failed to do 3 years ago: put an end to Roman Reigns’ reign of tyranny. Can he do it?

It is tough to say, for many reasons. The biggest is that WWE has proven that they will not pull the trigger on the right guy at the right time with this reign of Roman’s. Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes all know that too well. Jey is different though. The closeness of Jey to Roman, the history they created together, the significance that Jey was the first challenger of this historic reign and that he could be the last. The way this has lined up SCREAMS for Jey Uso to be THE one. All the talk of “We the ones” for the duration of this reign, now the question of who is “the one”? Roman Reigns has been one for what will be 1,063 days at the time Summerslam rolls around, but Jey thinks he can be and will be. My guess? Jey Uso WILL be the one. There is nobody else after him. Cody Rhodes can finish his story, but it does not have to be against Roman Reigns. Solo Sikoa will have his day, but he’s not there just yet. Damian Priest could cash in Money in the Bank, but that’s more suited for the World Heavyweight Championship right now. There will never be a better time than right now to end the greatest run of a generation to the right person at the right time and for all the right reasons. On August 5th, in Detroit, Michigan, in Tribal Combat, Jey Uso will win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Jey Uso will become the Tribal Chief and Jey Uso will become…the ONE!

