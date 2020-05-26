Is WWE Still Interested In Bringing Back Ronda Rousey?

In an interview with TMZ.com, Triple H addressed Ronda Rousey’s comments about wrestling being “fake fighting” and if she was disrespecting the business:

“The thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really, or is she attacking the business because she knows that will light up fans that love the business? Absolutely, and so… you’d have to ask her.”

Triple H also commented if WWE is still interested in bring her back:

“You put your promoter hat on for a minute, and you go, ‘Hey, Ronda Rousey wants to come work for me.’ Of course you want her. Of course we do, right? Like — and I’ll be honest with you, she’s been one of the greatest performers for us, ever. You know, I mean, she picked it up so incredibly quickly. When you look back at what Ronda did with us, the brief period of time she was with us, her first match was at WrestleMania. Right? 70,000+ people in a tag match with myself and Steph [McMahon] and Kurt [Angle], just like — talk about pressure and everything else. And she totally kills it. Yeah. And then she gets into a place where she’s doing it on a regular basis, every week on live TV, and going out there and just stealing the show a lot of times with a lot of other great performers. Don’t get me wrong, but for her to able to do [that], I’ve never seen anybody pick it up [that fast].”

“Yeah, when she is ready, we still have a great relationship on everything. When she’s ready, absolutely.”