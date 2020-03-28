Isaiah Swerve Scott Wants NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match

NXT Superstar Isaiah “Swerve” Scott took to Twitter after last night’s WWE 205 Live win over Joaquin Wilde and called out NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin, who is currently stuck in the UK due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m hungry. I have a taste for the @WWENXT Cruiserweight Title. And I’m not asking, so… Bring yo ass back to the states @Jordan_Devlin1,” Swerve wrote.

He added in another tweet, “Always got a trick up my sleeve [Smiling face with sunglasses emoji] Keep watching me… Oh by the way, I WANT THAT @wwenxt Cruiserweight Title!!! #mostdangerous #flyestintheroom #whosehouse #Swerveshouse #swerveisconfidence #embraceyourimperfections #metamorphosis #wwenxt #WeAreNXT #NXTonUSA #205live #wwe”

Scott worked several WWE TV matches in the month of March. He lost to Austin Theory on the March 4 NXT episode, defeated Ariya Daivari on the March 6 205 Live episode, teamed with NXT Cruiserweights to defeat 205 Live Originals in the 10-Man Elimination Match on the March 13 205 Live show, defeated Oney Lorcan on the March 20 205 Live episode, and then defeated Wilde last night.

You can see Scott’s related tweets below, along with footage from last night’s 205 Live win over Wilde, which was the opener on the WWE Network: