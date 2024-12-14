IShowSpeed Shares How His WWE WrestleMania 40 Moment Came Together

YouTuber IShowSpeed spoke with Jon Youshaei on a number of topics, including how his WWE WrestleMania 40 came about.

IShowSpeed said, “So pretty much, I think, I don’t know where we was at. But, you know, oh, yeah, me and Prime was shooting, like, their first, like, we was shooting our first shoot. Logan Paul was there and KSI was there. So, I was, like, and, you know, Logan Paul works for, like, WWE. So, somebody on my team, you know, gave a chat to Logan Paul, like, yo, like, you know, we should do something with the WWE, blah, blah, blah. We sent a message to Logan. Logan sent a message to the WWE. WWE approved. Then, you know, then we did our thing. We did our thing. Yeah, I got RKO’d by Randy Orton and I got f***ed up.”

You can check out IShowSpeed’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)