Isiah Kassidy Talks Wake-Up Call From Jon Moxley And Private Party’s New Direction

AEW World Tag Team Champion Isiah Kassidy (Zay) of Private Party appeared on AEW Unrestricted, where he talked about a number of topics including a segment that he and Marq Quen were attacked by Jon Moxley that served as a wakeup call for the team and altered the trajectory of their careers to where they are now.

Kassidy said, “I feel like what really flipped the switch was Moxley. Moxley and me, we had a little issue going on, he messed up my hand. I’ll never forget this, when he messed up my hand, he said, ‘You guys have been here for five years and you’ve did absolutely nothing, consider this a gift.’ I feel like that gift was a wake up call, a wake up call to switch things up and show a different side of Private Party that we haven’t seen. With that being said, I feel like everything has to change. Our look, our demeanor, our attitude, everything has to change. Honestly it’s like a thank you but screw you at the same time to Jon Moxley because without Jon Moxley, maybe we wouldn’t be tag team champions right now. He would have never flipped that switch that we desperately needed. That’s a weird feeling because I’m grateful but at the same time, I’m tight about it. It was a switch that needed to happen and I remember just going back and forth with Quen and thinking of a song that would vibe out to our new attitude.”

On Tony Khan eventually responding to a new music video they made before Grand Slam:

“Me and Quen shot the music video right before Grand Slam, paid for it and everything, sent it to Tony. I remember my fingers is crossed, I’m hoping Tony like it. I was in Puerto Rico with my boy Daniel Garcia, I sent it to him, I sent him a little paragraph. I remember day one passed and I’m like, damn. Day two passed, damn. Day three passed, I’m like, it’s over y’all. I remember he texted back, ‘Hey, I love the video, it’s amazing, let’s do it, see you Wednesday.’ Fast forward, we debuted the song on the fifth anniversary of Dynamite. Everything happens for a reason.”

