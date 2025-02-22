Isla Dawn Breaks Silence On WWE Release

Following her release from WWE, Isla Dawn took to social media to share a cryptic and emotional statement, reflecting on her departure and hinting at a potential rebirth in her career.

In the video, Dawn spoke metaphorically about how people only express their appreciation once someone is gone, seemingly addressing the outpouring of support from fans and fellow wrestlers in the wake of her release.

“One of the sad facts of life is that you won’t hear all the good things that people have to say about you until you’re gone. Everyone bottles up their emotions only to pour them over your lifeless frame when it is just… a little too late. ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna miss her! Oh my god, she… was a champion. She was a star! She did not deserve this!’’”

While acknowledging that she did not deserve to be released, Dawn stated that in some ways, she needed it, describing her WWE run as draining and suggesting that leaving the company has given her a renewed sense of life.

“Did I deserve this? No. But I did need it. I was bleeding out and this was the pressure in the gauze. I was crashing. This is the thing that revived me. My heart stopped on the table but someone down there sent me back up knowing that it wasn’t quite my time.”

Dawn concluded the statement by declaring that while her previous persona—the “White Witch” and two-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion—may be buried, she isn’t finished in the wrestling world.

“The white witch is gone. The unholy enchantress buried in the grave. Two-time tag team champion, ashes in an urn. But don’t grieve for me. Isla Dawn’s not dead yet.”

While it’s unclear where Dawn will wrestle next, her words suggest that she’s far from done in the industry. With her unique character work and in-ring ability, her next move will be one to watch.