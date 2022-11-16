Isla Dawn Debuts on This Week’s WWE NXT (Video)

Isla Dawn has made her official debut on the main WWE NXT brand.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defended her title against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match on Title Tuesday night. Fyre climbed a ladder at ringside to put Rose away after a back-and-forth match that included many weapons, but Dawn appeared from nowhere at the top of the ladder. Dawn smiled at Fyre before spitting mist in her face.

Dawn threw Fyre off the ladder after the mist, sending her through the announce table down below. Rose got back up at the 9 count, but Fyre was unable to get upbefore the 10 count, and Rose was declared the winner.

After the match, Rose celebrated with her title and exited while Dawn laughed and watched from the top of the ladder.

Dawn went on to work for various UK indies and Stardom in Japan after making her pro wrestling debut in late 2013. She debuted on RAW on November 6, 2017 with a squash loss to Asuka. Dawn then joined WWE in 2017 for the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament, but was knocked out in the first round by Nicole Matthews. She made her NXT UK debut during the 2018 UK Title tournament and has been with the company ever since. Dawn’s most recent TV match was a Fatal 4 Way with Amale, Eliza Alexander, and the winner, Blair Davenport, on the September 1 episode. Dawn then appeared at the NXT live event in Winter Haven, FL on October 29, but lost to Fyre.

Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were not present for tonight’s match because Fyre had been working on them for the past few weeks.

There is no word on what Dawn will do in NXT or if she will be a member of Toxic Attraction, but it appears that her first feud will be with Fyre. Aside from the NXT live event match on October 29, Fyre has three NXT UK TV singles victories over Dawn, the most recent on the December 17, 2020 episode.

