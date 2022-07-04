Israel Adesanya Guarantees Jump From UFC To WWE At Some Point In His Career (Video)

“The Last Stylebender” could be performing in front of the WWE Universe when his Octagon career wraps up.

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya spoke with BT Sport following his five-round unanimous decision victory over Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 this past Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During the post-fight interview, the MMA star, who did a tribute to The Undertaker with Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque sitting cage-side, spoke about the possibility of making the transition to WWE when his combat sports career is over.

“Definitely, that is something I’ll try my hand at later on, just for fun,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s going to be a full-time job, but I’m definitely going to jump in the WWE or something along that line just for the entertainment factor.”

Adesanya continued, “Because I grew up jumping off the couch, broke my arm, shooting stars, yeah.”

Watch the BT Sport post-UFC 276 interview with Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya via the video embedded below courtesy of the official YouTube channel of the U.K. media outlet. H/T to Sportskeeda.com for transcribing the above quotes.