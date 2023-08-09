It’s Time For LA Knight To Dethrone Austin Theory For The United States Championship

LA Knight is one of the most over superstars in the WWE at the moment. The “megastar” certainly is living up to his moniker wherever he goes. This was seen firsthand at Summerslam when LA Knight won the Slim Jim Battle Royal. The crowd erupted when he won, and it was a sight to see.

Knight first debuted in NXT back in March of 2021. He would go on to have some great matches and rivalries with the likes of Cameron Grimes, Bron Breakker, and Grayson Waller. Perhaps his biggest moment in NXT came when he turned on Ted Dibiase Sr, crowning himself the new Million Dollar Champion.

His rivalry with Cameron Grimes around that time period was a lot of fun and really was the rivalry to put him on the map. He wrestled his final match on NXT against GUNTHER, putting over the current Intercontinental Champion in the process.

Since his time on the main roster, LA Knight has been an absolute star. However, it wasn’t until recently that he began receiving the ovations he has been. Knight, who began as “Max Dupri” (yeah… let’s not talk about that), has received the perfect character change since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over.

After a brief feud with Ricochet, LA Knight and Bray Wyatt would put on a hell of a story. It culminated at the 2023 Royal Rumble in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. While it received mixed reviews, the match itself was very fun, as were the promos leading up to it.

At Money in the Bank in June, fans thought that WWE was going to finally pull the trigger on Knight. Unfortunately, it was not to be, as Damian Priest took home the briefcase. At Summerslam, Knight won the Slim Jim Battle Royal. This victory came to about as loud of an ovation as you could imagine.

It’s Time for LA Knight to dethrone Theory for the United States Championship

Since Theory won the United States Championship, it has seemingly taken a backseat to almost everything. Theory won the title back at Survivor Series last year in a great triple-threat match with Lashley and Seth Rollins, and since then, it hasn’t been involved in anything noteworthy.

Theory defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. With hopes that would help build up Theory and the title, unfortunately, it didn’t. Most recently, the United States Champion was in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at Summerslam, and nobody cared. Now more than ever, the United States Championship feels like an afterthought. Enter, LA Knight!

LA Knight is the perfect person to dethrone Theory. With how over Knight is right now, he could easily make the United States Championship mean something again. While GUNTHER continues to elevate the Intercontinental Championship, something has to be done to save the lineage and prestige of the United States Championship.

In no way, shape, or form, is this knocking Theory. Theory is a great competitor and he deserves a lot of respect. With that said, his holding the United States Championship just hurts the business, because it looks like he’s not quite ready for any championship yet.

LA Knight is the guy to dethrone Theory. This has to happen sooner than later to save the lineage and prestige of the United States Championship. Knight deserves a long, and lengthy run with the championship. Getting the belt on Knight is the first step to making it mean something again.

What do you think? Share your thoughts, opinions, feedback, and anything else that was raised on Twitter @PWMania and Facebook.com/PWMania.