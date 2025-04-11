Ivan Koloff’s Family Release Statement On His WWE Hall Of Fame Legacy Induction

The family of Ivan Koloff issued a statement via Facebook to react to the news from earlier this week regarding him being chosen along with Dory Funk Jr. and Kamala to be inducted into the Legacy wing of the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

The Koloff family wrote the following:

We are so honored and excited to officially announce that Ivan Koloff will be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.



Decades of hard work, memories, and friendships have paved the way to this moment. We thank WWE and all of Ivan’s fans for this opportunity and absolute honor.



We hope to continue his legacy and keep his memories alive for generations to come.