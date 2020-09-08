Ivar Comments On Suffering Injury On RAW

Ivar of The Viking Raiders took to Twitter this evening to thank everyone for their support following the injury during last night’s WWE RAW episode. As noted, WWE announced after RAW that Ivar suffered a cervical injury while doing a suicide dive during last night’s eight-man tag team match, which saw The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) defeat The Viking Raiders, Ricochet and Apollo Crews. Ivar hit the dive on three opponents at ringside, and immediately threw up the dreaded “X” symbol to signal for help. WWE noted in their post-show announcement that Ivar was taken to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ivar tweeted the following on the injury and support today-

“From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU to every single friend, family and fan who has reached out to me. My heart is truly touched from all the love and support. Still figuring it all out but I am working hard to recover and be better than ever! Love you all [two hearts emoji] [sign of the horns emoji] [poultry leg emoji]”