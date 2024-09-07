Ivar Promises He Will Return To WWE

Ivar promises he’ll be back in WWE at some point.

The Viking Raiders tag-team member surfaced on social media on Saturday with a statement on his status:

“4 years ago today I was temporarily paralyzed in the Thunderdome on Monday Night Raw,” Ivar wrote. “Incredibly grateful for the ability to return to the ring after this double fusion surgery and have great runs with Erik and Valhalla and even this quick solo stint. And as I work hard to return from my CURRENT neck situation I wanted to take the time and thank every single one of you out there who is cheering me and my health on! I promise I will return! Thank you all for your love and support!”