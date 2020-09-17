Ivar Reportedly Undergoes Surgery This Week

– As noted, WWE RAW Superstar Ivar was scheduled to undergo neck surgery in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this week. The operation was successful, according to PWInsider. There is still no timetable for Ivar’s return to the ring, but word is that it is not expected to be a short recovery. As we’ve noted, Ivar has been dealing with neck issues for some time now, but he suffered this latest injury on the suicide dive from last week’s eight-man match on RAW.
