Ivar Talks War Raiders Name Change, Possibility Of Team Splitting

Ivar recently appeared as a guest on the INSIGHT podcast for an interview with Chris Van Vliet covering all things WWE.

The War Raiders member spoke during the discussion about the team name being changed, and the possibility of the team breaking up at some point.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On The War Raiders returning: “When I had this opportunity to do the singles run and it was going well, I had a conversation with Triple H where he said, ‘Hey, how about we start pulling back off of the heavy Viking stuff, slowly peeling some of those layers off so we can tell more stories with you.’ I’m like, Oh, that’s great. So as we started to do that I got hurt again. Then Erik and I were ready to come back. I think we were actually scheduled to return in Calgary at Raw. At the last second, they pulled our travel and said that we’re gonna hold off for now. Oh man, here we go. They’re like, ‘No, nothing bad. We want to hold off. We want to have better creative for you.’ And then the next week, we got a phone call, ‘Hey, how do you guys feel coming back as The War Raiders?’ And we were like yeah that sounds good. That sounds really good.”

On if there was any talk on bringing back their original ring names: “I think at this point we spent five years in the main roster as Erik and Ivar, especially with the Ivar singles run. That’s how we’re known. I think it would have felt like an erase of everything we’ve done. I don’t think we want to erase everything that we’ve done on the main roster. We’ve done some great things including singles run, our Raw Tag Title run that we had, all the stuff that we did with The Street Profits, whether people liked it or not, it’s our history. I loved every second of it, and I don’t think we want to erase that.”

On a possible War Raiders break-Up: “So, no. I’ve answered this a few times before. I mean, New Day’s having their turmoil now, but for a decade on WWE television New Day’s been together and it’s never happened, yet. So I feel like we’re in the same boat, maybe we can do singles things on the side. Maybe we don’t have a story in the tag division and something opens up for, you know, me for the Intercontinental title, or maybe something opens up for Erik for the Speed Championship, just one below whatever I’m doing [laughs]. But I think we can do things. We’re both great singles wrestlers. I don’t think anyone realized that until I had this recent singles run, and he’s just as good. If just the opportunity is there it’s great, but I don’t see us breaking up. I don’t see us splitting up. I think we’re always gonna be there to support each other.”