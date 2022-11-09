Ivelisse Lashes Out at Thunder Rosa on Twitter

Ivelisse lashed out at Thunder Rosa, the current AEW Women’s Champion, in a post she made on Twitter about their match on Dynamite in September 2020. The match was for the NWA Women’s Title. There were genuine blows landed, as well as spots that were not sold correctly.

As a way to remind fans of what happened during the match, Ivelisse wrote the following:

“Never forget the moment this b decided to be a coward piece of sh and shoot punch me when she was supposed to block my shot + something else, and also the balls to pull my hair this way. She lucky I’m a pro and didn’t proceed to break her jaw.”

Ivelisse, who had left AEW the previous year, recalled that she and Rosa had the same problems when they were in Lucha Underground. She brought up these issues in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, which took place in September 2021. It didn’t happen again after they worked on the indies together, so she assumed Rosa had learned her lesson. But things started to go wrong for them when they started working on Dynamite.

“When the day came, she didn’t want to do anything. I’m like, what? No, this match will be awesome. But I’m also trying to knock it out of the park. Even at the start, with the slap, we went over that 1 million times, we knew. She forgets what comes after. I had no choice but to nudge her face. That’s when the shoot stuff happened. I’ve trained in MMA. You can’t pull that on me. I just didn’t want to allow that negativity. I didn’t want to be pulled into that. She tried and tried though. Also, I was already signed. Why would I do that? Somehow I was made into the bad guy though. There’s nothing that can be done about that, but the bigger issue is not understanding what kind of an asset I could be.”

Rosa is reportedly out with a back injury. Toni Storm currently holds the interim Women’s Championship held by AEW.