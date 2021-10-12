Ivy Nile To Debut On Tonight’s WWE NXT

Malcolm Bivens has announced that Diamond Mine member Ivy Nile will make her in-ring debut on tonight’s NXT 2.0 show. There is no word on who she will debut against yet.

Bivens tweeted the following on the debut: “Diamond Mine’s tenderoni, Ivy Nile, is making her in-ring debut tonight! Sorry, ladies… she’s gonna be a PROBLEM.”

Diamond Mine’s tenderoni, Ivy Nile, is making her in-ring debut tonight! Sorry, ladies… she’s gonna be a PROBLEM. pic.twitter.com/KoZRpJWrpj — Malcolm (@Malcolmvelli) October 12, 2021

Here is the updated lineup for tonight’s NXT-

-Second edition of Lashing Out with Lash Legend

-Von Wagner & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne & Ridge Holland

-Swerve Scott defends the NXT North American Championship vs. Santos Escobar

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Joe Gacy (if Gacy wins, he will be added to NXT Championship match at Halloween Havoc with Ciampa & Bron Breakker)

-Ivy Nile debuts