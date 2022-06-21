IWGP Title Match Confirmed for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, PPV to Air in Theaters

Joe Hand Promotions has announced that the AEW vs. NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view would be available in certain movie theatres across the country.

Forbidden Door will be screened this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET in select movie theatres, including Cinemark, AMC, Emagine Entertainment, Marcus Theaters, and others.

You can visit the “Bar Finder” on joehandpromotions.com to input your zip code and find locations near you that are showing Forbidden Door. The average pricing appears to be around $18 for adults and $18 for children.

“Forbidden Door has the professional wrestling community buzzing,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions, in a press release. “AEW continues to create exciting events that bring fans together in venues like movie theaters to experience their events. We’re proud to partner with AEW and help them continue to grow their fan base and extend their brand across North America.”

On a related subject, AEW has confirmed for the first time that Jay White will defend his IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Forbidden Door in today’s press release. It’s been pretty well known that White will defend at the pay-per-view based on recent AEW TV happenings, but now AEW has officially added the bout to the Forbidden Door line-up. Although White’s opponent was listed as “TBA,” it is expected that he will defend against Adam Cole and/or “Hangman” Adam Page.

The first AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will take place this Sunday, June 26 from Chicago’s United Center. The current card is as follows:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

TBA vs. Jay White (c)

Rumored to be Adam Cole and/or Adam Page.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

Miro vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro

Winners Take All Triple Threat Tag Team Titles Match

ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan) vs. Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero)

Winners will leave with the ROH and IWGP titles.

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

