Iyo Sky And Kairi Sane’s Reaction To Carlito’s “I Gotta Learn Chinese” Line On WWE Raw

During this week’s edition of WWE RAW, Carlito approached Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane) and told general manager Adam Pearce, “I gotta learn Chinese,” despite the fact that the team is Japanese. WWE employees were reportedly dissatisfied with Carlito’s line.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com said the following about the situation:

“I was told by the same person that told me the Carlito line was an adlib that IYO and Kairi did not have a problem with it. They saw it as him playing an idiot and that was that. That doesn’t necessarily mean Carlito will not be punished for this but that’s the story.”