IYO SKY Makes History As First Woman To Achieve Grand Slam In WWE & STARDOM

WWE fans were left in shock as IYO SKY secured a historic victory on Monday Night Raw, defeating Rhea Ripley to become the new Women’s World Champion in the main event.

With this win, SKY not only captured her first reign with the title but also made wrestling history. She is now the first woman to achieve Grand Slam Champion status in both WWE and STARDOM, solidifying her legacy across two major promotions.

In STARDOM, SKY (formerly Io Shirai) became the promotion’s inaugural Grand Slam Champion by winning every available championship. Now, she joins an elite group of WWE Grand Slam Champions, becoming only the seventh woman to achieve the milestone. She follows Charlotte Flair, Mercedes Moné, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and Asuka.

To earn Grand Slam status in WWE, a Superstar must win the Raw/Women’s Championship, the SmackDown/Women’s World Championship, the NXT Women’s Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

With her championship victory, SKY now turns her attention to WrestleMania 41, where she is set to defend her title against Bianca Belair, the winner of the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber match.