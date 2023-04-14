IYO SKY Reflects Conflict With Racist WWE NXT Fan In 2019

“Go back to China!”

Those are the words a misinformed WWE NXT fan shouted at Japanese WWE Superstar IYO SKY in December 2019.

Years after reminding the fan that she’s “Japanese, bitch,” IYO SKY and Dakota Kai shared their thoughts on the moment with Ring The Belle:

Dakota Kai on the fan shouting at IYO:

“Oh! Remember? NXT? That guy was being an asshole anyways. What are you doing? Get out of there. She was right to put you in your place bro.”

IYO SKY on the exchange:

“Oh yeah, I remember that, yeah. We can’t judge anything like race, you know? Race, yeah.”

You can watch the interview below:

SKY and Kai are former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

She is currently the number one contender to the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.