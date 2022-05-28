Jack Evans Opens Up on Why He Regrets Match With Kenny Omega

Former AEW star Jack Evans spoke on the PWPonderings Podcast to talk about various topics. During it, he expressed his dissatisfaction with a particular match he had in November 2019 against Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Title on AEW Dark.

“There is one specific match. I was super disappointed with my match with Kenny Omega because I had gotten so lazy and out of shape, we actually had to cut out so much and I didn’t perform like I should have. That was a goal I didn’t meet. That really should have been a breakout performance that I wasn’t in the proper shape at all. I got so blown up. That’s a regret. The only goal I had was to do more as a tag team with me and Angelico as TH2 and it never really got off the ground in the way I wanted.”

You can listen to the podcast:



