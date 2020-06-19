Jack Gallagher Accused Of Rape

Jack Gallagher is getting added to the list of men outted on Twitter.

Due to a movement of women wrestlers and talents from the industry coming forward, several men have been outted for how they’ve treated women in the past. The movement was started by several women aiming at David Starr but has expanded since then. One of the women who helped out Starr was his ex girlfriend, Victoria. She’s now exposing Gallagher.

A woman told her story of how Gallagher made some very uncomfortable advances on her that included alcohol and inappropriate touching. The accusation was then co-signed by Victoria, who added that Gallagher once raped her friend and she’s been waiting for the right time to come forward.