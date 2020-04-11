Jack Gallagher Reacts To Drew McIntyre Being Billed As The First British WWE Champion

As seen at WrestleMania 36, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. They then billed him as the first “British WWE World Heavyweight Champion”. Jack Gallagher, who is from Scotland, weighed in on the topic. He said,

“I’ve had a few people ask, so allow me to clarify: @DMcIntyreWWE IS the first British WWE Champion, but will only be considered British whilst Champion. If he loses the title, he returns to being Scottish. We did it to Andy Murray and we’ll do it to Drew.”