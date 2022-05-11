Jack Gallagher’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Debut Gets Fight of the Night

“Captain” Jack Claffey (Jack Gallagher) made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut in Orlando, FL by defeating “Slick” Rick Caruso via KO at 1:15 of Round 3.

He suffered a nasty cut over his left eye at the hands of Caruso’s overhand right, but looked impressive.

That same fight was awarded Fight of the Night by the organization.

You watch the former “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut on FITE.tv at this link.

Other pro wrestlers seen in attendance included: EC3, NXT’s Xion Quinn and Brooklyn Barlow.

Round 2 highlights of Jack Claffey vs. Rick Caruso#BKFC25 pic.twitter.com/BRSvdWAVWm — FITE (@FiteTV) May 7, 2022