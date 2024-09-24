Jack Perry TNT Title Defense Announced For AEW Collision: Grand Slam

The TNT Championship will be on-the-line at AEW Collision: Grand Slam.
This week, AEW confirmed the addition of a TNT title open challenge from current champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry, for the AEW Collision: Grand Slam show being taped on Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The show will also feature MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) unveiling Max Caster’s jacket makeover, The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree in a Tornado Trios match, Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter in a Saraya’s Rules match, Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Lumberjack Strap match, as well as Kazuchika Okada vs. Sammy Guevara in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match.
#AEWGrandSlam
Watch LIVE TOMORROW
at Arthur Ashe Stadium
before #AEWCollision airs on TNT on SATURDAY!
TNT Title Open Challenge
The SCAPEGOAT Jack Perry (@boy_myth_legend) has issued an open challenge for #AEWGrandSlam!
Who will step up to face the champion TOMORROW in NYC? pic.twitter.com/Fsp2fVUyLg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2024