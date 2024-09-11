Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush For TNT Title Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Ahead of tonight’s post-All Out 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS from Lexington, KY., a new TNT Championship bout pitting Jack Perry one-on-one against Lio Rush has been announced.
Additionally, the September 11 episode of AEW Dynamite will feature:
* Jon Moxley to appear
* Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara
* Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata
* Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet
Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TOMORROW NIGHT
Lexington, KY
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS
TNT Championship@boy_myth_legend vs Lio Rush
There’s no rest for #TheScapegoat after his hard hitting match at #AEWAllOut vs Bryan Danielson, he defends his TNT Title vs @IAmLioRush TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/97eM88E6J4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 11, 2024