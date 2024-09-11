Jack Perry vs. Lio Rush For TNT Title Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Ahead of tonight’s post-All Out 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS from Lexington, KY., a new TNT Championship bout pitting Jack Perry one-on-one against Lio Rush has been announced.

Additionally, the September 11 episode of AEW Dynamite will feature:

* Jon Moxley to appear

* Ricochet vs. Sammy Guevara

* Mariah May vs. Queen Aminata

* Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet

